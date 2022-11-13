BTS’ Jung Kook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

BTS' youngest member Jungkook is all set to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony in Qatar. In addition to his performance, Jungkook will also contribute to the World Cup soundtrack.

On Saturday, the famous K-pop band's agency, BigHit Entertainment released an official statement: "Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack and will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!", the tweet reads.



The singer was recently spotted in Qatar shooting for his song. Several videos and photos of him have gone viral on social media.

OH MY GOD WJAHETNDFICJS JUNGKOOK AHHHHHHHH LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/FpzTcOAIsw — ᵕ̈ (@taeuniverso) November 12, 2022 ×

More details about Jungkook's gig will be revealed soon.



The event is scheduled to take place on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.



Jungkook's Qatar performance will add another feather to his cap. After the seven boy band members announced their indefinite hiatus to focus on their solo careers earlier this year, Jungkook was the first member to release his solo music. In collaboration with Charlie Puth, the k-pop sensation released the track 'Left and Right'.



Soon after the news was made official, ARMY was quick to react to the news.

JUNGKOOK WILL BE PART OF THE FIFA WORLD SOUNDTRACK AND HE'S GOING TO PERFROM IT IN THE OPENING CEREMONY LIKE THAT'S SO HUGE ONE THING THAT HE WILL BURN THE STAGE ALONE 🔥pic.twitter.com/YCys7Cf3wI — Jiya⁷ 🧑‍🚀 INDIGO IS COMING 🌊 (@BTSTJ4SR) November 12, 2022 ×