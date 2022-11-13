'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' notches up $84 million on opening day in N. America

In a post-pandemic world, superhero movies seem to be the sole cinematic pieces that can pull the audience to theatres. Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' pretty much reaffirms this as it`s reigning over the North American box office.



The superhero sequel earned $84 million from 4,396 locations on its opening day, reports Variety. Those figures includes $28 million in Thursday previews, which marked the 15th-highest preview gross in history and bested the first `Black Panther` movie`s figure by $3 million.



It is also the second biggest opening day of the year, behind the $90.4 million earned by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry `Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness`.



According to Variety, estimates heading into the weekend suggested `Wakanda Forever` could net a gross between $185 million and $200 million in its opening, though some competitors are now projecting that the film will fall shy of that range.



`Doctor Strange 2` has remained the biggest opening weekend of the year since it debuted with $187 million in May. Whether the `Black Panther` sequel can surpass it by Monday, Marvel is once again in competition with itself for box office superlatives.



Variety further states that the arrival of the `Black Panther` sequel represents a box office surge for a theatrical landscape that has been largely bereft of high-profile releases since the summer.



To put things in perspective, `Wakanda Forever` will be the first movie since July`s `Thor: Love and Thunder` to open above $100 million.



Even further, although the Warner Bros. release `Black Adam` has drawn a substantial audience in recent weeks, `Wakanda Forever` looks to outgross the DC entry within its first three days of release. That`s how big a splash the film is making.