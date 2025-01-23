A new wildfire erupted in the United States Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan 22).

In other news, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 22) scored a significant win for his hardline immigration agenda, as the Republican-led US Congress approved the Laken Riley Act.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reacted to the buzz going on around him getting the front-row seat treatment at the inauguration ceremony of Trump.

Moreover, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan.

Los Angeles: new wildfire erupts near Castaic Lake, forcing 31,000, including 500 inmates to evacuate. Ferocious flames fanned by dry Santa Ana winds were seen devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, quickly spreading to cover more than 8,000 acres (3,200 hectares) in a matter of hours.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 22) scored a significant win for his hardline immigration agenda, as the Republican-led US Congress approved the Laken Riley Act. This marks the Trump administration's first major legislative success. The bill, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes, also expands mandatory detention to include offences causing death or serious bodily injury.

In a witty, one-liner response, the top Indian diplomat said, "Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is naturally treated very well." Jaishankar was addressing a press conference Thursday (Jan 23) in Washington DC when he was asked a question over his presence in the mega January 20 event.

Kapil Sharma death threat: Bollywood woke up to a shock today as popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed and the police are now investigating the matter.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Will Europe risk troops against Russia?