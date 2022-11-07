Morning news brief: N Korea issues threat to US, S Korea, Twitter calls back fired employees and more

Calling the US-South Korea military drills an 'open provacation', the rogue state of North Korea has shot off a warning to the two countries, saying it will respond with "sustained, resolute, and overwhelming" military actions. In other news, Twitter is calling back dozens of fired employees after letting them go erroneously.

Click on headlines to read more:

North Korea calls South Korea-US military drills 'open provocation', threatens retaliation

The North Korean military has described the recent US-South Korean military exercises as an "open provocation and dangerous war drill" and has threatened to respond to them with "sustained, resolute, and overwhelming" military actions.

Elon Musk's Twitter calls back some of the fired employees, says they got laid off 'by mistake'

Just two days after laying off almost 50 per cent of its staff, Elon Musk's Twitter Inc has now apparently reached out to dozens of the fired people asking them to return to jobs, reports Bloomberg.

Covid curbs in China will likely hit iPhone 14 shipments, wait time to increase, Apple says

Apple informed late Sunday evening that Covid restrictions at the iPhone factory in China operated by Foxconn have "temporarily impacted production" and the company expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models.

After Twitter, now Facebook parent company Meta will undergo massive layoffs: Report

As per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Facebook's parent company Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.

Countdown for US midterm elections begin, competition heats up between Democrats and Republicans

The final countdown for the US midterm elections begin, the competition is heating up between the Democrats and the Republicans; swing state of Florida could be the kingmakers.