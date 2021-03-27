Morning news brief: N Korea accuses Biden of 'provocation', China-Iran to sign accord, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the day: North Korea says Biden took provocative steps after missile tests, Biden says Russia and China welcome to climate summit. In Mozambique, 180 people remain trapped in a hotel after an insurgent attack. All this and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

North Korea accuses Biden admin of 'provocation' after missile test

China, Iran to sign 25-year accord: Reports

Biden invites 40 world leaders, including Xi and Putin, to virtual climate summit

Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel as energy markets impacted

WHO warns of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

More than 180 people trapped in Mozambique hotel after insurgent attack

US accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies that boycotted Xinjiang

Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine

Watch: Taiwan, United States to strengthen Maritime coordination