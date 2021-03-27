Morning news brief: N Korea accuses Biden of 'provocation', China-Iran to sign accord, and more Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Here are the biggest news stories of the day: North Korea says Biden took provocative steps after missile tests, Biden says Russia and China welcome to climate summit. In Mozambique, 180 people remain trapped in a hotel after an insurgent attack. All this and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.
North Korea accuses Biden admin of 'provocation' after missile test
China, Iran to sign 25-year accord: Reports
Biden invites 40 world leaders, including Xi and Putin, to virtual climate summit
Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel as energy markets impacted
WHO warns of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines
More than 180 people trapped in Mozambique hotel after insurgent attack
US accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies that boycotted Xinjiang
Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine
Watch: Taiwan, United States to strengthen Maritime coordination