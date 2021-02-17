Morning news brief: Myanmar coup updates, latest on Trump, and more

A third consecutive night of internet blackout was seen in Myanmar as protests continued against the military coup in the country. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who has recently been acquitted from impeachment, slammed Republican Mitch McConnell calling him a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack".

Click on headlines to read more

Myanmar military blocks internet for third consecutive night amid protests

Myanmar experienced another night of internet blackout as the net continued to be shut for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as protests continued against the military junta's coup.

'Unsmiling political hack': Trump lashes out at Mitch McConnell after impeachment trial

The former US President Donald Trump, who has recently been acquitted in his second impeachment trial, has turned against the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon employees given wrong COVID test result

Nearly 4,000 Amazon employees were given fake positive results for the deadly coronavirus and were asked to self-isolate in the UK.

Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' in jail: Lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of sex trafficking, was "physically abused" by a correctional officer in a routine check in jail, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday.

French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism