Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' in jail: Lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of sex trafficking, was "physically abused" by a correctional officer in a routine check in jail, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday.

"Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Bobbi Sternheim, wrote in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell's conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The attorney also said that Maxwell, the former associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was warned of retaliation if she reported the incident.

Maxwell's lawyers have continually complained about her conditions in the jail in hope of authorities sanctioning a bail for her.

Recently in December, she was denied bail by the New York judge, citing flight risk.

Her attorneys say Maxwell is kept under excessive surveillance, which includes a flashlight aimed at her every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am.

She is accused of bringing underage girls for Epstein, a convicted sex offender who committed suicide in jail in 2019.

The 59-year-old is due to go on trial this summer, however, the pandemic delayed the proceedings.

If convicted, she could face a jail sentence of 35 years for alleged crimes committed from 1994 to 1997.