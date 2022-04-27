Morning news brief: Musk reacts after Twitter purchase, Tesla shares tumble and more

Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man triggering an international outcry. In other news, Elon Musk reacts to concerns raised over free speech a day after he acquires Twitter for $44 billion.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Singapore executes Indian-origin Malaysian man over drug trafficking charges

The Indian-origin man Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, was on death row for over a decade over drug trafficking charges.

A day after Twitter takeover, Elon Musk reacts to concerns over free speech

In a series of tweets, the world’s richest man sought to assuage the concerns raised by a section of people who were alarmed by his statement that he would uphold the bedrock of free speech.

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to destabilise separatist region in Moldova

Amid the war with Russia, Ukraine accused Russia of trying to create unrest in the separatist region of Moldova.The United States said it remains "concerned" about the situation in Moldova.

After Twitter deal, Tesla shares crash; Musk loses billions

After Elon Musk's decision to take over Twitter, Tesla shares collapsed over 12 per cent wiping out nearly $25 billion from Musk's fortune as Tesla's market capitalisation fell by $126 billion.

Watch | Kamala Harris, US vice-president, tests positive for Covid-19: White House