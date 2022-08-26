Morning news brief: Monkeypox cases drop 21%, US lawmaker arrives in Taiwan, and more

The World Health Organization has said that there has been a downfall of 21 per cent in the number of monkeypox cases reported globally last week. Meanwhile, the third visit by a US dignitary this month landed in Taiwan, rejecting calls from Beijing to stop the excursions by a US congressman on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees. In other news, Iran's top diplomat has demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog abandon the matter of three undeclared sites.

Click on headlines to read more:

Monkeypox: Downfall of 21% in global cases last week, says WHO

Showing “a continuing steep rise,” the Americas have accounted for 60 per cent of cases in the past month, according to WHO.

US lawmaker on armed services committee arrives in Taiwan, defying pressure from Beijing

On board a US military plane, Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, according to live television footage from the nearby Songshan Airport. According to Blackburn's office, Douglas Hsu, director general of Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry, greeted her on the airport runway.

Iran demands UN nuclear watchdog to drop issue of three undeclared sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency needs Tehran's cooperation to dispel doubts about past activities at three unreported locations, and the United States is insistent about this.