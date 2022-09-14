Morning news brief: Modi-Putin to meet at SCO summit, Ukraine aims to free Russian-occupied areas, & more

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai CooperationOrgansiation (SCO). In other news, Ukraine is aiming to liberate all of the land held by Russian forces after quickly defeating them in the northeast. Finally, US President Joe Biden threw an "inflation reduction" party while the CPI report showed inflation hitting 8.3 per cent, lower than what was predicted.

Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin at SCO summit, focus on trade and energy ties

“There are plans to discuss issues of ‘saturation’ of the Indian market with Russian fertiliser and bilateral food supplies. First of all, moves, aimed at boosting bilateral trade flows, will be looked at. The trade turnover reached $11.5bn in the first half of 2022, up almost 120 per cent year-on-year.”

Ukraine aims to free all Russian-occupied areas after recapturing 8,000 sq km

In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month. The victories have apparently all been in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Biden parties as stock market tumbles, inflation worsens and Fed indicates rate hike

"Exactly four weeks ago, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. So today, we're celebrating. Tune in at 3 PM ET as I deliver remarks and welcome the leaders and advocates who made it happen to the People's House." tweeted President Biden from his official Twitter account.

