Morning news brief: Macron says Putin made 'historic error' by invading Ukraine and more

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had committed a "historic and fundamental error" by invading Ukraine and was now "isolated".

Putin made 'historic error' by invading Ukraine: French president Emmanuel Macron

The French president repeated that Russia should not be "humiliated... so that the day the fighting stops we can pave a way out through diplomatic means." Macron also said he did not "rule out" a visit to Kyiv.

Elon Musk’s Tesla hired PR firm to monitor employees on Facebook: Report

Elon Musk’s Tesla company reportedly hired a PR consultancy firm to monitor their employees’ activities on social media, especially Facebook, when some workers sought to form a union at the company’s factory in Fermont, California, between 2017 and 2018.

January 6 riots: Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser charged with contempt of Congress

A former top adviser to ex-US president has been charged with contempt of Congress. Peter Navarro, faces a charge of refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. An announcement about the contempt charges was made by the Justice Department on Friday.

June 4: Thirty-third anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre

Tiananmen Square Protests and subsequent crackdown and killings was a watershed moment in China. The country, where all power is wielded by a single party (and by top leaders of the party), brutally crushed pro-democracy voices and aspirations of its very own citizens.

Watch | Putin breaks his silence on the food crisis: Blames the West for the ongoing global food crisis