January 6 riots: Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser charged with contempt of Congress

A former top adviser to ex-US president has been charged with contempt of Congress. Peter Navarro, faces a charge of refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Announcement about the contempt charges was made by the Justice Department on Friday.

A federal grand jury charged Navarro with one count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 Select Committee and another for his refusal to produce documents in response to a subpoena, justice department said.

During his 72-minute hearing before magistrate, Navarro did not enter a plea. The hearing was in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Navarro accused the US Justice Department of "prosecutorial misconduct" for arresting him at a local airport

Navarro said authorities ignored his request for them to contact an attorney and refused to allow him to make a phone call during his arrest. "I am … disappointed in our republic," he told the judge. His next court appearance was set for June 17.

On January 6, 2021, a large mob of former US president Donald Trump attack US Capitol Building in Washington DC. Trump had held a rally before the attack and had asked his supporters to "march" to the Capitol Buidling. The attack and deadly riots took place just when US lawmakers were formalising US President Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

