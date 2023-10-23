Morning news brief: Latest on Israel-Hamas war, Iranian teen likely 'brain dead', and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Israel's military carried out airstrikes early on Monday on two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon. The cells were allegedly planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. Stay with WION to get latest updates from ground zero.
Indian foreign minister said on Sunday that his government invoked the diplomatic parity as it had concerns about continuous interference in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.
Click on headlines to read the full report:
trending now
Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon, claims to have foiled planned missile attack
Israel's military carried out airstrikes early on Monday on two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon. The cells were allegedly planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. Click Here to get all updates
Jaishankar on India invoking diplomatic parity with Canada
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that his government invoked the diplomatic parity as it had concerns about continuous interference in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.
Armita Geravand: Hospitalised Iranian teen likely 'brain dead'
Armita Geravand, an Iranian who was left in a coma in the aftermath of an alleged assault on the Tehran metro by female police officers is reported to be "brain dead".
South China Sea: Philippines summons Chinese envoy over two collisions
China has released videos said to be taken on Sunday which show its vessel blocking a Philippine boat which was supplying forces in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
WATCH: US restrictions on AI chips could benefit Huawei in China?
The US has just fired another shot in the ongoing tech trade war with China. In a move that's making waves across the globe, the Biden administration has taken a stand to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips.