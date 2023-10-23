Morning news brief: Latest on Israel-Hamas war, Iranian teen likely 'brain dead', and more

Israel's military carried out airstrikes early on Monday on two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon. The cells were allegedly planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. Stay with WION to get latest updates from ground zero.

Indian foreign minister said on Sunday that his government invoked the diplomatic parity as it had concerns about continuous interference in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon, claims to have foiled planned missile attack

Israel's military carried out airstrikes early on Monday on two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon. The cells were allegedly planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. Click Here to get all updates

Jaishankar on India invoking diplomatic parity with Canada

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that his government invoked the diplomatic parity as it had concerns about continuous interference in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.

Armita Geravand: Hospitalised Iranian teen likely 'brain dead'

Armita Geravand, an Iranian who was left in a coma in the aftermath of an alleged assault on the Tehran metro by female police officers is reported to be "brain dead".

South China Sea: Philippines summons Chinese envoy over two collisions

China has released videos said to be taken on Sunday which show its vessel blocking a Philippine boat which was supplying forces in disputed waters of the South China Sea.