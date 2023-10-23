Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu convenes meeting of war cabinet
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 17th day, with Israel bombarding Gaza with air strikes early on Monday. One of its aircraft also struck southern Lebanon overnight. This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict. In Israel, the rampage that began on October 7th has claimed 1,400 lives, while 212 have been taken as hostages by Hamas. On the other side, as per health authorities in Gaza, at least 4,600 people have been killed in Israel's two-week bombardment that began after the Hamas attack.
Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with his senior military officials and war cabinet to evaluate the escalating conflict. Additionally, his office reported that he engaged in a phone conversation with the leaders of France, Spain, and the Netherlands late on Sunday.
On Monday, Israel launched air strikes on Gaza, with additional aerial bombardments hitting southern Lebanon overnight.
According to Palestinian media, the airstrikes primarily targeted the central and northern regions of the Gaza Strip. Reports from the media indicated that a strike on a residence near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza resulted in casualties, injuring several Palestinians and claiming the lives of others.