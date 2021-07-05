Morning News Brief: Jeff Bezos steps down, Joe Biden on Covid-19, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the largest news stories of the morning. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday that the COVAX system will be given an ultimatum this week to provide the country's portion of coronavirus vaccines. President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day on Sunday with an upbeat assessment of a country he said is roaring back to post-pandemic life, even if COVID-19 has yet to be fully "vanquished."

'Either send us the vaccines or give us our money back': Venezuela to COVAX

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday that the COVAX system will be given an ultimatum this week to provide the country's portion of coronavirus vaccines, even though all outstanding payments to the global vaccine-sharing plan have been made.

Don't get me wrong, COVID-19 has not been vanquished: US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day on Sunday with an upbeat assessment of a country he said is roaring back to post-pandemic life, even if COVID-19 has yet to be fully "vanquished."

Gettr, social media app created by a former Trump aide, hacked

Several verified profile pages on Gettr, Jason Miller's new social networking platform, were reportedly hacked and defiled. Miller was once an adviser to former President Trump.

Queen Elizabeth honours Britain's health service for pandemic work

Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross - the highest civilian gallantry award - in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bezos leaves enduring legacy as he steps away as Amazon CEO

As he prepares to blast off into a new career stage, Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world's most powerful corporations.

