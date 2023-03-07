Morning news brief: Japan forced to self-destruct rocket, UK to unveil new anti-migrant law, and more

The United Kingdom is all set to unveil a hotly debated law that seeks to stop illegal migrant crossings across the English channel. It will reportedly depart asylum seekers to unspecified "safe third countries". In other news, Japan was forced to trigger the self-destruction of its rocket after the space vehicle encountered engine failure. Meanwhile, amid soaring temperatures in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) region, the nation's Bureau of Meteorology has warned that hot and dry conditions, accompanied by gusty winds, will elevate bushfire danger levels. Finally, scroll to the end of WION's morning brief to see tech mogul Bill Gates' Instagram post praising India's love for innovation.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The United Kingdom government will unveil a highly anticipated yet controversial bill aimed at stopping illegal migrant crossings across the English Channel. It would ban those making the perilous journey using small boats from claiming asylum in the country and will deport them swiftly.

Japan faced a major defeat in its space endeavour it was forced to destroy a new medium-lift rocket it launched into space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

As a severe heatwave pushes temperatures in several regions, including Sydney, Australian officials on Tuesday warned of a soaring risk of bushfires.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took to Instagram to praise India's love for innovation. Gates drove a Mahindra Treo electric auto around town and posted the video on his Instagram with a lovely, old Hindi song playing in the background. The electric auto, Gates wrote, has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise, well, except for the horn of course.