Morning News Brief: Janta Curfew, Italy deaths jump by almost 800, and more 

Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces

In its latest desperate effort to halt the epidemic Rome ordered that all businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country's supply chain.

PM Modi appeals to people to join 'Janta Curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

US Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Saturday scrambled to complete a deal on a $1 trillion-plus bill aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout for workers, industries and small businesses.

