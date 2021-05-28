Morning news brief: Israel's Netanyahu slams UN, Facebook allows 'lab leak' posts, and more

A day after the UN rights chief said that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in Gaza territory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised the decision by the UN Human Rights Council to probe abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel. On the other hand, in light of the ongoing investigation into the origin of the deadly coronavirus, social media giant Facebook has decided to lift the ban on posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made and/or a result of a "lab leak". Meanwhile, a new study has found that after recovering from coronavirus, you could make antibodies for years, possibly even your lifetime.

'Blatant anti-Israel obsession': Netanyahu denounces war crime probe by UN

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into the "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

Facebook lifts ban on 'lab leak' posts as US investigates origin of covid

This comes months after Facebook had started to block and ban the posts that claimed COVID-19 was made-made or manufactured in a lab.

Smokers increased to 1.1 billion; youngsters affected worst: Study

New research has found almost eight million people died due to smoking in 2019, and the number has only increased since then, in the pandemic years.

