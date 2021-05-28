'Blatant anti-Israel obsession': Netanyahu denounces war crime probe by UN

A day after the UN rights chief said that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in Gaza territory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the decision by the UN Human Rights Council to probe abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

Calling the decision 'shameful' Netanyahu said in a statement that "this is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession,”.

“This travesty makes a mockery of international law and encourages terrorists worldwide,” he added.



Gravitas: UN Human Rights Council to probe Israel

On the other hand, The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution, saying it amounted to “international recognition of Israel’s systemic oppression and discrimination against the Palestinian people.”

“This reality of apartheid and impunity can no longer be ignored,” it added.

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into the "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council's 47 members in favour, will spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their "root causes" in the decades-long Middle East conflict.

Earlier this month, The situation escalated after violence in Jerusalem and over the possibility of eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods. Over 200 Palestinian died in Gaza and 10 Israelis died in the rocket firing and violence.

Egypt played an important role to establish a ceasefire and was the main channel of communication between Hamas and the West and Israel in bringing about the present situation.

(With inputs from agencies)