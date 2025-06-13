/Morning news brief: Israel targets Iran's nuclear facilities; PM Modi visits plane crash site, and more

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday (June 13). Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would suffer severe consequences after launching deadly attacks.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat, to meet those injured in the deadly plane crash, that killed 241 people on Thursday.

Click on the headlines to read more

'Until MISSION is completed': Netanyahu warns Israeli operation will continue in Iran after it hits nuclear facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (June 13) said that Israel is at a decisive point in its history, adding that the operation will continue as long as is needed until the mission is completed.



Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi visits crash site and hospital to meet injured

PM Modi arrived at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the deadly plane crash. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board. Air India confirmed that there are 241 fatalities and only one survivor. The cause of the incident is yet to be officially ascertained.

Iranian leader Khamenei vows 'harsh punishment' after Israel strikes nuclear facilities in Tehran

After Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, Iranian supreme leader Khamenei has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Israel after Friday's attack killed several Iranian top commanders and scientists.



What is Operation Rising Lion? Netanyahu announces after Israel hits Iran's 'heart of ballistic missile program'



Israel launched a targeted military operation in Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear facilities and striking "at the heart" of Tehran's ballistic missile programme, calling it "Operation Rising Lion". The goal of the operation was to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories, and military capabilities.



New blast heard at key uranium enrichment site in Iran centre: state TV