/Iranian leader Khamenei vows 'harsh punishment' after Israel strikes nuclear facilities in Tehran

After Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, Iranian supreme leader Khamenei has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Israel after Friday's attack killed several Iranian top commanders and scientists.



"The Zionist regime at dawn today extended its vile and bloody hand to commit a crime in our dear country and revealed its evil nature more than ever by striking residential centers," Khamenei said in a statement to the Iranian people.

"The regime must expect harsh punishment. The powerful hand of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let it go, God willing," he added.

Khamenei confirmed that "several commanders and scientists were martyred" in the attacks, saying their successors would "immediately continue their duties."

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will certainly receive it," the Supreme Leader said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces have also vowed “strong response” to Israel’s early morning strikes that targeted its military bases and nuclear facilities.

“The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack,” said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces, adding that Israel “will pay a heavy price and should await strong response from the Iranian armed forces.”

Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid and top nuclear scientists were killed in Israel's attack on Iran on Friday, Iranian media reported.

"The martyrdom of... Major General Gholam Ali Rashid is confirmed," state television said, while Tasnim news agency reported nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi "were targeted and martyred".

Iran also shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

"Public relations of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of the country's airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM)," state TV reported.