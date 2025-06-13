/LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, to visit crash site

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Air India confirmed that there are 241 fatalities and only one survivor. The cause of the incident is yet to be officially ascertained.