/LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, to visit crash site

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.
An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Air India confirmed that there are 241 fatalities and only one survivor. The cause of the incident is yet to be officially ascertained.
In a press release, the Ambassador of Portugal in New Delhi has said, “We are actively involved and following up with the Indian and Air India authorities the whole process, which is very painful and tragic, but it has to be done. As it is in the public domain, there are 7 Portuguese victims of this horrific catastrophe, and all of them are residents in the UK. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of this tragic event.”
All resident doctors who were staying in the hostel buildings which are now impacted and burnt due to the plane crash fire, are shifted to the nearby other hostel buildings in the same campus.
A team of forensic experts arrives at the crash site in Ahmedabad to begin an investigation and evidence collection as part of the ongoing probe.