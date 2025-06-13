LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, to visit crash site
Live

LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi visits crash site, meets lone survivor in hospital

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 09:24 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 12:14 IST
LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi visits crash site, meets lone survivor in hospital

LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor

Story highlights

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Air India confirmed that there are 241 fatalities and only one survivor. The cause of the incident is yet to be officially ascertained.

12:14:25
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in touch with foreign minister of UK, Portugal, Canada
11:36:43
Portugal FM Paulo Rangel speaks to EAM S Jaishankar

In a press release, the Ambassador of Portugal in New Delhi has said, “We are actively involved and following up with the Indian and Air India authorities the whole process, which is very painful and tragic, but it has to be done. As it is in the public domain, there are 7 Portuguese victims of this horrific catastrophe, and all of them are residents in the UK. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of this tragic event.”
 

 

 

11:07:03
Resident doctors affected by the crash moved to nearby buildings

All resident doctors who were staying in the hostel buildings which are now impacted and burnt due to the plane crash fire, are shifted to the nearby other hostel buildings in the same campus. 

10:55:06
PM Modi expresses condolences to the families of the deceased
10:29:03
Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi meets lone survivor at Civil hospital
10:16:04
Ahmedabad plane crash: British High Commission officials arrive at airport
09:47:09
Ahmedabad plane crash: 6 NDRF teams are at the site, working along with state and central teams
09:41:42
Ahmedabad plane crash: Wife of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in crash arrives at airport
09:37:09
Ahmedabad plane crash: A team of NSG at Air India crash site
09:36:17
Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet those injured
09:27:19
Ahmedabad plane crash: Forensic experts arrives at the crash site

A team of forensic experts arrives at the crash site in Ahmedabad to begin an investigation and evidence collection as part of the ongoing probe.

09:26:30
Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, to visit crash site

Trending Topics