Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated in clear terms that his country will return to the battlefield for the eradication of Hamas, once the current phase of hostage exchange ends. In other news, Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and one of the most controversial Americans of the twentieth century, died at the age of 100 in Connecticut.

Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and one of the most controversial Americans of the twentieth century, died at the age of 100 in Connecticut. Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut, Kissinger Associates said. He was awarded Nobel Peace Prize "for jointly having negotiated a cease fire in Vietnam in 1973".

COP28, scheduled in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023, is a crucial platform for global climate efforts, expecting over 70,000 delegates. India's significant role involves balancing ambitious climate goals with equity considerations, given its status as a major emitter and developing nation.

Polling is underway in the Indian state of Telangana, as the state’s 32.6 million voters, on Thursday (Nov 30) will determine the fate of 2,290 candidates fighting for 119 seats in the assembly.