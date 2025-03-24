An Israeli airstrike hit Gaza's Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday (Mar 23) killing a member of Hamas's political bureau as he underwent treatment in the hospital, news agency AFP reported citing a source in the Islamist movement said.

South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Monday (Mar 24), and restored his powers.

Amid the controversy surrounding comedian Kumal Kamra's recent standup special 'Naya Bharat,' an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others on Monday for allegedly vandalising Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Israel kills top Hamas official Ismail Barhoum in targeted airstrike at Gaza's Nasser hospital

South Korea's Constitutional Court dismisses impeachment of prime minister Han Duck-soo

New spin wizard in town! Meet 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur, Mumbai Indians spinner from Kerala who impressed on IPL debut

Cricket has long been a sport where talent meets opportunity, and Vignesh Puthur is the latest embodiment of that. The 24-year-old left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, Kerala, made an immediate impact in his debut for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2025, leaving fans and cricketing experts in awe.

FIR filed against Shinde Sena's youth group for vandalising Habitat standup comedy set

WATCH | Judge cash row: Sanitation workers claim that they found burnt notes, investigation underway