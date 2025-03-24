Cricket has long been a sport where talent meets opportunity, and Vignesh Puthur is the latest embodiment of that. The 24-year-old left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, Kerala, made an immediate impact in his debut for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2025, leaving fans and cricketing experts in awe. With a spell of 3/32 against Chennai Super Kings, he not only justified the faith MI put in him but also demonstrated that raw talent, when nurtured correctly, can create magic on the biggest stage.

Humble beginnings

Vignesh Puthur's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Coming from a modest background, his father, Sunil Kumar, is an autorickshaw driver, and his mother, K.P. Bindu, is a homemaker. Growing up in Malappuram, cricket was more of a dream than a reality for Puthur. Financial constraints often posed challenges, but his passion and determination never wavered.

Despite the hardships, he moved from Malappuram to Thrissur in pursuit of his cricketing dreams. Initially a medium pacer until his college years, Puthur made a pivotal shift to spin bowling, and it turned out to be a game-changing decision. His ability to give the ball flight and deceive batters with his variations soon caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity.

While studying for a Master of Arts in Literature at St. Thomas College in Thrissur, Puthur honed his skills further, making a name for himself in Kerala’s domestic circuits. His performances for the Alleppey Ripples in the inaugural Kerala Cricket League turned heads, and his stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League further solidified his reputation as a promising spinner.

Mumbai Indians, known for their exceptional talent scouting system, took notice of Puthur during the Kerala Premier League. Recognising his potential, MI acquired him in the IPL 2025 auction for $35,000—a moment that changed his life forever. To ensure his growth as a bowler, the franchise even sent him to South Africa for the SA20 league, where he served as a net bowler for MI Cape Town. There, he trained alongside Rashid Khan, one of the finest wrist-spinners in the world, further refining his skills.

IPL debut: A dream come true

Vignesh Puthur made his IPL debut as an impact substitute, replacing none other than India’s cricketing icon, Rohit Sharma. Stepping onto the field for the first time in front of millions of fans, Puthur showed no signs of nerves. He delivered a spell that left even the most seasoned CSK batters struggling. His three crucial wickets included the prized scalps of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda.

For now, the spotlight is on Vignesh Puthur—the boy from Kerala who spun his way into IPL history.