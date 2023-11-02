Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war updates, Donald Trump Jr's testimony, and more

Today marks the 27th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Since October 7th, the conflict has claimed 1,400 Israeli and 8,796 Palestinian — including 3,648 children — lives.

In other news, testifying at the civil fraud trial, Donald Trump Jr., son of former US president Donald Trump, denied all involvement in the preparation of the fraudulent documents at the center of the case.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken., along with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit India next week to participate in the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Delhi.

At least 195 Palestinians were killed after two Israeli attacks on Gaza's largest refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the Hamas-run government media office, in a statement. The Palestinian militant group also said that around 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US president Donald Trump, on Wednesday, testified that he was not involved in preparing the documents at the centre of the damning civil fraud case his father and family face.

Antony Blinken, the embattled US Secretary of State, after a host of diplomatic setbacks in West Asia, will visit New Delhi next week. Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will participate in the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Delhi, a format of meeting of the foreign and defence ministers of India and its allies on strategic and security issues.

India, along with countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and China have agreed to work together to manage the risk that artificial intelligence (AI) poses at a summit in London, on Wednesday (Nov 1) aimed at creating a safe way forward for the rapidly evolving technology.