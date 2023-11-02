Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli army says troops have 'broken through' Hamas' line of defence
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 27th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with a constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed nearly 8,800 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
At least 70 aid workers have been killed and 22 others have been injured since October 7, said the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), in an update on X.
It added, "This is the highest number of UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short time."
Around 1.4 million people are currently displaced in the Gaza Strip, said the UNRWA.
🔺 It's estimated that 1.4 million people are currently displaced in the📍#GazaStrip— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 1, 2023
🔺 Since 7 October, 70 @UNRWA colleagues have been killed and at least 22 injured. This is the highest number of @UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short timehttps://t.co/9QSqnxsMF4 pic.twitter.com/KdQcdoEreL
The head of the Catholic church Pope Francis said that a two-state solution is needed for Israel and Palestine, adding that war is always a defeat.
"[Those are] two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo Accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status," said the pope in an interview with Italy's RAI broadcaster.
US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go to Jordan on Friday (Nov 3) to discuss the "importance of protecting civilian lives".
This comes a day after the state department had announced that Washington's top diplomat will visit Israel on Friday and meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu and other Israeli lawmakers.
Blinken will "reiterate us support for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law and discussed the need to take all precautions to minimise civilian casualties, as well as our work to deliver humanitarian assistance," said Miller.
A group of 31 Austrians, including a six-year-old girl and nine other minors, has been evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday, said Austrian foreign ministry. This comes after hundreds of injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory.
"We are very relieved that late this afternoon we managed to evacuate the first group of 31 Austrians to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing in the south of Gaza and thus bring them to safety," said the Austrian officials.
"All evacuees are doing well under the circumstances and are physically well," it added.
The United Nations Human Rights Office took to X, on Wednesday (Nov 1) and said that the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes".
"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," said the UN agency.
The Hamas-run Palestinian ministry of health said over 50 people were killed in the attack on Jabalia refugee camp.
The United States does not believe the pro-Iranian Palestinian militant group Hamas can govern the Gaza Strip when the war with Israel is over, said the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
The US does not support a permanent settlement of Gaza civilians outside of Gaza, which has been run by Hamas, said the White House spokesperson.
"What comes after the conflict, we don't have all the answers yet but we are working with our partners in the region to explore what governance in Gaza can and should look like," Kirby told reporters.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground forces have broken through Hamas' front lines of defence in northern Gaza.
"The ground operation is progressing as planned," said Hagari, as quoted by Times of Israel.
He added, "With advance planning, precise intelligence, and joint attacks, our forces broke through Hamas’s front lines of defense in the north of the Gaza Strip."