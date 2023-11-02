Watch | UK PM Sunak welcomes US VP Kamala Harris amid pro-Palestinian protests outside Downing Street

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in London for a visit, on Wednesday (Nov 1) and her motorcade en route to the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s residence was met with hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters chanting “ceasefire now” amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The US and UK have repeatedly backed Israel and its right to defend itself against the Palestinian militant group. However, Israel has garnered criticism from the United Nations, humanitarian organisations and other countries for alleged war crimes as Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza.

‘Ceasefire now’

The US VP’s motorcade was met with hundreds of protesters outside the UK PM’s residence, Downing Street chanting “ceasefire now” and “shame on you”. Georgie Robertson, a protester outside Downing Street, told the Guardian that the protest was called on a short notice after activists learned about the meeting on a news forward planning service.

“There’s hundreds of people stood outside Downing Street chanting…We were here when the motorcade arrived and everyone is chanting very loudly, being very disruptive. Masses of people mobilised at really short notice,” Robertson told the British media outlet.

UK PM and US VP meeting

During the meeting, Sunak and Harris reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself after the “appalling” Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attacks on October 7, said the White House in a statement about the meeting between the two leaders.

The US VP and UK PM also welcomed the decision to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza and discussed the “importance of the protection of civilians in Gaza, the law of war and increasing the pace and scale of humanitarian assistance to innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Notably, both London and Washington have called for humanitarian pauses in fighting but not for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier this week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK is trying to arrange a temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip so that more humanitarian aid can be delivered.