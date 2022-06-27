Morning news brief: Iran launches rocket into space, Putin to embark on first foreign visit, and more

Ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state television reported that Tehran had launched a solid-fueled rocket into space. Russian President Vladimir Putin will embark on his first foreign visit since Ukraine invasion.

Iran launches rocket into space after removing cameras from its nuclear sites

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme, state-run media aired dramatic footage of the blastoff at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

Putin to embark on first foreign visit since Ukraine invasion

Pavel Zarubin, the Kremlin correspondent of the Rossiya 1 state television station, said Putin would visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and then meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks in Moscow.

Australia: Muslims accuse Twitter of failing to take action against accounts that incite hatred

The Muslim community living in Australia has accused Twitter of failing to take action against accounts that incite hatred on its platform.

Watch | 21 die in South African township club, reasons unclear

Watch | G7 leaders agree to ban gold exports from Russia