/Morning news brief: International Yoga Day celebrations; Mahmoud Khalil released, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, calling yoga a universal gift that transcends borders and unites humanity in “health and harmony.” Meanwhile, under Operation Sindhu, India has now evacuated 517 citizens from war-hit Iran, with the third special flight landing in Delhi from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil has been released from federal custody following a court order after being detained for over three months. President Donald Trump has made a post claiming credit for a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, but lamented that he still won’t be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jun 21) led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Hailing yoga as a universal gift that was "beyond age," he said it transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in “health and harmony.”

India on Saturday (Jun 21) rescued 117 Indian nationals from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, as the third special evacuation flight landed in Delhi under Operation Sindhu. Lauding the successful evacuation, Indian Minister of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal on X said, "A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home." He added that with this, "so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu".

Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released from a federal detention centre on Friday (Jun 20) after a court order. The former Columbia University student, a legal permanent resident in the United States, was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly leading pro-Palestine protests at the Ivy League campus in New York City in 2024.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 20) took a victory lap for brokering a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda — before promptly turning his focus to cribbing about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.