At the UN Human Rights Council, India slammed Pakistan, calling it a "failed state" reliant on international handouts.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the European Union, claiming it was created to "screw" the US, as he announced new tariffs against the bloc.

In Israel, the bodies of four hostages were returned in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Finally, Texas reported its first measles-related fatality in years, as an unvaccinated child succumbed to the contagious disease.

'Pakistan a failed state that survives on handouts and thrives on instability': India At UN

India delivered a scathing critique to Pakistan at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council, labeling it a "failed state" that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts.

Trump goes after European Union, claims it was formed to 'screw' US

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 26) launched an attack on the European Union, claiming it was born to "screw" the United States, as he announced new tariffs targeting the longtime US partner.

Israel receives bodies of four 'fallen hostages', Palestinian prisoners released in exchange

Israel on Thursday (Feb 27) said that it had received the coffins of four hostages from Hamas and that the process to identify the remains was underway. In exchange, Tel Aviv released a group of Palestinian prisoners in West Bank's Ramallah.

Texas records first fatality owing to measles outbreak while RFK Jr downplays concerns

In Texas, United States, an unvaccinated child died from measles, revealed authorities on Wednesday (Feb 26), marking the first US fatality from the highly contagious disease since 2015 when a woman succumbed after being exposed to it at a health clinic. The last time a child died of it was in 2003. Measles was believed to be eliminated in the US in 2000, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

