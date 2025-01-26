India commemorates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The celebrations begin early in the morning, drawing tens of thousands to the national capital for the grand parade.

Meanwhile, the CIA shifted its stance on COVID-19 origin suggesting that a lab-related incident is "more likely" than natural transmission through animals.

In other news, the United States on Sunday extended greetings to India on its 76th Republic Day.

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Iconic parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path begins

CIA says lab leak 'more likely' origin of COVID-19, but with 'low confidence' as Ratcliffe takes charge

‘World's largest democracy': US sends warm wishes to India on 76th Republic Day

Gaza war: Trump wants Jordan, Egypt, & other Arab nations to accept more refugees

United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 25) that he would like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they were accepting from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Watch : Indian Budget 2025: Focus on taxes