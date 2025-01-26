The United States on Sunday extended greetings to India on its 76th Republic Day, emphasising the shared values of the two democracies.



In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talked about the importance of India-US ties, calling it a "defining relationship of the 21st century."



“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation’s Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy,” Rubio said.



Rubio hosted a meeting of Quad foreign ministers earlier this week. The meeting included India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya and Australia’s Penny Wong.



Rubio reiterated the United States’ commitment to deepening cooperation with India, particularly through economic collaboration, space research, and coordination within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). He focused on the role of the Quad in promoting a "free, open, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic opportunities and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.



Rubio also held a separate meeting with Jaishankar in Washington, DC, where they discussed regional issues and ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the US-India partnership and addressing shared concerns. He also mentioned the Trump Administration’s intent to advance economic relations with India.



India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day with a ceremonial event at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, starting at 10:30 am.



The event will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and will feature Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest.