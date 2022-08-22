Morning news brief: Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism charges, Indiana governor visits Taiwan, & more

Imran Khan, the former prime minister has been booked on terrorism-related charges after allegedly threatening a judge and two police officers during a public event in Islamabad. In other news, Indiana governor Deric Holcomb became the latest Congress member to visit Taiwan, amid escalating tensions with China. In other news, the US and South Korea have begun their annual joint military drill to the dismay of their "notorious" neighbour, North Korea.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism charges

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). For disregarding judicial and law enforcement authorities, Niazi has been the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb visits Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

According to the statement released by Holcomb’s office, the Republican governor will be conducting an "economic development trip" in Taiwan and South Korea following the signing of the CHIPS Act (which allowed massive investments in the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry).

South Korea & USA kick off military exercises, much to the chagrin of North Korea

The military drill started on Monday (August 22) and is expected to carry on till September 1. The drill will see both sides carry out field exercises involving tens of thousands of troops, tanks, aircraft and warships.

Watch | 377A: Singapore to repeal law against gay sex; will uphold marriage rules

Watch | Western leaders call for more security at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant