Morning news brief: Hostage crisis at Germany's Hamburg airport, Braverman's crackdown on tents, and more

An unidentified man, accompanied by a 4-year-old child, entered Hamburg Airport in Germany, leading the police to respond to what they believed was a hostage situation. Initially, the police stated that the man was armed and had discharged shots, but they later retracted this assertion. In other news, Britain's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, revealed her plans to introduce fresh legislation designed to restrict the utilisation of tents by people experiencing homelessness on the streets.

Click on the headlines to read more.

An unidentified man along with a 4-year-old child drove through Germany's Hamburg airport, following which the police said that they were dealing with a hostage situation. Police initially claimed that the man was armed and had also fired the shots, an assertion they later did not confirm.

The airport's operations have been closed indefinitely after the incident which occurred at 8 PM local time (or 12:30 PM, Indian Standard Time).

A police spokesperson said that the car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under a plane.

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas which has pushed the Gaza Strip into a deepening humanitarian crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Saturday (Oct 4).



In the conversation, Jaishankar reaffirmed the commitment of India to "countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution".

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman announced Saturday (Nov 4) that she will propose new legislation aiming at limiting the use of tents by homeless individuals on streets. This came as she cited concerns that some view living in tents on streets as a "lifestyle choice."

She said that the tents on public streets are mostly occupied by individuals from abroad.