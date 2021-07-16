Morning news brief: Heavy Floods In Europe, Florida condo collapse and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Many people have been reported missing as heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least 59 people in Germany and 9 in Belgium.

At least 68 dead in Germany, Belgium as Merkel says her 'heart goes out' to flood victims





In Germany, which is experiencing one of the worst weather disasters since World War II, desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as rescue helicopters were being used for evacuation.

Recovery effort at Florida condo collapse could end soon, death toll at 97





The recovery efforts at the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon.

Hijab can be banned at work under certain conditions, rules EU court



Companies may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, the European Union's top court said

