Morning News Brief: Haiti asks to stabilise country, earthquake in Indonesia, and more

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Afghanistan’s neighbours in the region have real stake in it’s future: US State Department

The US has said that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is important for enduring peace, stressing that Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have a real stake in the war-torn nation's future.

Haiti asks US, UN to send security forces to stabilise country: Minister

Following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has urged Washington and the United Nations to send soldiers to help secure its ports, airport, and other critical facilities, according to a government minister.

6.1-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

WHO sees 'likely' COVID-19 vaccine link to rare heart inflammation

The World Health Organization on Friday, July 9, said that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccine using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations. However, the benefits still outweigh the risks, added WHO.

‘Honoured’: Los Angeles mayor on his nomination as us ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country's ambassador to India, has said that he is honoured to accept the nomination and will bring the same energy, commitment and love with which he served the city to his new role.

