Morning news brief: Germany opposes vaccine waiver, Twitter strikes down Trump, and more

US-Germany rift on Covid vaccine waiver endangers fight against deadly virus

After the United States gave its nod to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines, Germany strongly opposed the move on Thursday.

India-EU virtual summit: Talks on FTA to resume, focus on dealing Covid crisis

The summit that takes place around 5 pm IST will see Indian PM along with Heads of State or Government of all the 27 EU Member States present.

Twitter suspends several accounts that tried promoting Donald Trump's content

Twitter on Thursday announced that it has suspended several accounts that are trying to evade its ban on former president Donald Trump by promoting his content.

Florida governor tightens restrictions on mail voting and ballot drop boxes

Bangladesh sends 10,000 vials of Beximco's Remdesivir to India