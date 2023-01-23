Morning news brief: Germany on supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the abuse NZ's outgoing PM faced, and more

During a recent interview, Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said that her country won't stand in the way of Poland supplying Leopard 2 tanks to war-torn Ukraine. In other news, New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged the "abhorrent" abuse faced by his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern. Today's brief also has news on an exciting discovery that was recently made in the white landscape of Antarctica.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday said that her government would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For Ukrainian officials who have been calling on its western allies to supply them will german-made tanks for months, this could be the big breakthrough it’s been waiting for. Berlin has till now stood in the way of sending the tanks itself or allowing other NATO nations to do so.

Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged that his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, was at the receiving end of "abhorrent" abuse while in office and has vowed to protect his family from the same. Hipkins was speaking after being unanimously voted as the new prime minister by ruling Labour Party.

Brazil and Argentina are mooting the use of a common currency "that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing costs operations." The announcement was made in a joint statement by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez quoted by Argentinian media outlet Perfil, reported Reuters.

Antarctica is an unrelentingly harsh place to work - it’s cold, desolate and wild. However, the white landscape has once again proven to be an amazing place for meteorite hunting. An international team of scientists has recovered five new “space rocks” from the desert of Antarctica, and one of them is almost 8kg (17 pounds).