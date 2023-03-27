Morning news brief: Germany braces for 'mega strike', Netanyahu sacks defence minister and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking angry protests across the country. Gallant had requested Netanyahu to rollback his controversial judicial reform plan. In other news, German news agency dpa reported that the travellers in the country may have to brace for a major transport strike as two major unions called for a one-day strike.

Protesters swarmed the streets of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his cabinet's defence minister after he opposed his proposed judicial overhaul. People chanted "democratice" and blocked streets and bridges.

Travellers in Germany are bracing for major transport chaos as the country’s two major unions have called for a major one-day strike seeking higher wages to cope up with the high cost of living.

In the latest string of missile launches, North Korea on Monday fired two short-range missiles towards the East Sea, informed South Korean military.