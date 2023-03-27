Mississippi braces for more storms after being routed by devastating tornado

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves warned that more storms and severe weather ahead after the devastating tornadoes killed 26 people. Governor Reeves said that many parts of the state are facing significant risks. Hundreds of citizens were displaced due to the tornadoes which tore through Alabama and Mississippi in the United States on Friday night.

The mayor of one of the worst-hit towns said that some of his personal friends were also killed in the natural disaster.

The tornado that came on Friday was the deadliest among all the tornadoes which have hit Mississippi in more than 10 years. Around 25 people lost their lives in the state while one person was confirmed dead in the neighbouring state of Alabama.

Trucks were overturned into houses, trees were uprooted and power lines were broken by the tornado which was classified as “violent”.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Mississippi weatherman breaks down during news forecast of tornado destruction

Some volunteers came from the neighbouring state of Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas to help the locals in the clean-up operation. A state of emergency was declared by United States President Joe Biden and federal resources were deployed to accelerate the work of rescue and response in some of the towns which were worst hit.

Crews have been working to remove the fallen trees which have pinned down the power lines because of which thousands have been living in darkness since Friday. A few stations have been established outside some buildings which are standing partially for the survivors to collect sandwiches and water.

However, as local communities are working towards providing a swift response, warnings have been issued for the severe storm ahead.

Addressing a press conference held in Rolling Fork, Governor Reeves said, "What we've seen, much like the storm that occurred Friday night, is in the 24-36 hours that are leading up to this afternoon, it appears that the risks seem to be getting worse and worse, not better.”

WATCH | US: Devastating Tornado in Mississippi kills 25, Biden describes images as 'heartbreaking' | WION

"And when you stand here and see this, what feels like a beautiful weather day in Mississippi, please be aware and please know: if you are south of I-55 in Mississippi today there are significant risks. We are prepared,” he added.

The governor stated that it was "heartbreaking" to see the devastation and loss caused by the tornadoes, however, he added that he was "damn proud to be a Mississippian" after seeing how swiftly locals responded to the disaster.

"Because Mississippians have done what Mississippians do. In times of tragedy, in times of crisis, they stand up and they show up, and they're here to help themselves, help their neighbours,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.