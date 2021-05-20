Morning news brief: Gaza-Israel violence, commission on Capitol riots, and more

Amid the continued violent clashes between the Palestinian community and Israeli forces, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made no mention of a halt to Gaza fighting. Towards the West, the US locals are urging the American President, Joe Biden, to speak in favour of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the US is trying to bring justice for the US Capitol riots that took place on January 06, allegedly under the former president, Donald Trump's command. In the East, as the covid crisis rages on, an Indian state, Rajasthan, has declared 'Black fungus' as an epidemic and US civil rights leader, Rev Jesse Jackson, has urged the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.

US House appoints commission on Capitol riots; Mitch McConnell opposes

The panel will be a 10-member commission that was approved with a vote of 252 to 175 in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. This commission is expected to rule keeping all ‘politics’ aside and is expected to be similar to the 9/11 Commission, created in 2002.

Mahatma Gandhi's India will win battle against Covid: US civil rights leader

Rev Jackson called for raising more funds for the people of India and other countries being impacted by COVID-19. He has urged the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India.

Bangladesh approves purchase of Covid vaccines from China

The Bangladeshi government has approved the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines from China. The approval came a week after Bangladesh received a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

Lavrov and Blinken meet in Reykjavik on Arctic Council summit sidelines