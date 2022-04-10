Morning news brief: French presidential election, Pak PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 10, 2022, 08:42 AM(IST)

In this combination of images, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen along with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Photograph:( AFP )

President Emmanuel Macron has accused his opponent in the French election, Marine Le Pen of running a racist programme. Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister came to an end after his government failed to pass the no-confidence motion.

French election: Macron accuses opponent Le Pen of running racist programme

He was referring to her proposal of imposing a fine on any woman wearing the Islamic headscarf in public.

Imran becomes first Pak prime minister to lose no-trust vote

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif led the charge against Imran's PTI government as the trust motion dragged on in Pak Parliament.

NATO is planning for permanent military presence on its border: Stoltenberg

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO is planning for a permanent military presence on its border as per a report by 'The Telegraph'.

Watch | UK PM Boris Johnson is open to new lockdowns in case of harmful new COVID variants

 
Watch | Sri Lankan President faces biggest street protest in Colombo amid economic crisis
 
