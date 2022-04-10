Morning news brief: French presidential election, Pak PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote, and more

In this combination of images, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen along with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
President Emmanuel Macron has accused his opponent in the French election, Marine Le Pen of running a racist programme. Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister came to an end after his government failed to pass the no-confidence motion.
Click on headlines to read more
French election: Macron accuses opponent Le Pen of running racist programme
He was referring to her proposal of imposing a fine on any woman wearing the Islamic headscarf in public.
Imran becomes first Pak prime minister to lose no-trust vote
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif led the charge against Imran's PTI government as the trust motion dragged on in Pak Parliament.
NATO is planning for permanent military presence on its border: Stoltenberg
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO is planning for a permanent military presence on its border as per a report by 'The Telegraph'.
Watch | UK PM Boris Johnson is open to new lockdowns in case of harmful new COVID variants