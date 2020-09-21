Morning news brief: FinCEN files, woman arrested in poisoned letter to Trump case, and more

FinCEN documents show how banks moved illicit funds despite red flags

Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds -- to the tune of $2tn -- over a period of nearly two decades, despite red flags about the origins of the money, several media reports said on Monday (IST)

Woman suspected of sending poisoned letter to Trump arrested

A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to US President Donald Trump has been arrested, a US law enforcement official said

Biden blasts Trump's push for selecting a Supreme Court nominee before election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ramped up pressure on the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, to not push for a Supreme Court nominee before the presidential election in November

Briton, Australian killed clearing WWII bomb in Solomons

Two bomb disposal experts from Britain and Australia died in the Solomon Islands when World War II ordnance they were helping to clear exploded, officials said Monday

Taj Mahal reopens even as India's COVID tally soars

The Taj Mahal reopens to visitors on Monday even as India looks set to overtake the US as the global leader in coronavirus infections

Flash floods in the Southern region of France, red alert issued as torrential rain continues

Torrential rains caused the flash floods in the Southern region of France. After which, red alert issued as torrential rain continues. One person has been reported missing, meanwhile several others have been evacuated