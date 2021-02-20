Morning news brief: Facebook-Australia talk news ban, Texas winter storm, and more

Australia and Facebook conducted talks on Friday after the social media giant blacked out news for Australian netizens. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 homes in Texas are without power with at least 30 people dead due to the harsh winter storm. In Spain, people are standing up against a nine-month prison sentence served to Pablo Hasel, the anti-establishment rapper.

Facebook, Australia hold talks following news ban

Facebook has blanked out pages of news organisations from Thursday for Australian users and blocked them from publishing any news content over the new legislation that has been approved by the lower house.

Spain: Violent protests over rapper's jailing continue for fourth night

Violent protests over rapper's jailing continued in Spanish cities continued for fourth night as clashes continued to break out between protesters and the police.

First group of asylum seekers cross US border from Mexico

The group of 25 migrants crossed the border by bus from the Mexican city of Tijuana and were accompanied by volunteers of UNHCR.

Gravitas: Japanese website developer maps areas with 'annoying' kids