Morning news brief: F-16 jets to Ukraine, Trump requests 2026 trial date, and more

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The US will accelerate clearance of F-16 transfer requests for the war-torn nation after the pilots are trained, Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured his Danish and Dutch counterparts in a letter seen by Reuters.

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to schedule an April 2026 trial for the former president on the federal charges that he allegedly attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Also watch a report on South Asia's currency rollercoaster.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

US approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the news agency Reuters reported citing a US officials.

Donald Trump requests April 2026 trial date for election interference trial

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday (August 17) asked a federal judge in Washington to schedule an April 2026 trial for the former president. The trial will be on the federal charges that he allegedly attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Maui's emergency management agency chief resigns amid criticism

Maui County Emergency Management chief Herman Andaya, on Thursday (August 17), resigned from his position, after being denounced by locals over the island's response to the deadly wildfires that tore through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina and claimed the lives of at least 111 people.

China's Evergrande files for bankruptcy in New York amidst ongoing crisis

China's Evergrande Group officially filed for bankruptcy in New York on Thursday. The company which was once China's second-largest property developer in terms of sales has been facing substantial borrowing and debt defaults since 2021. This triggered an ongoing property crisis within China.