Maui's emergency management agency chief resigns amid criticism

Maui County Emergency Management chief Herman Andaya, on Thursday (August 17), resigned from his position, after being denounced by locals over the island's response to the deadly wildfires that tore through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina and claimed the lives of at least 111 people.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," a statement from Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.

"Today Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release said.

"Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately."

Andaya defends decision not to sound sirens

On Wednesday, Andaya had come under fire for stating in a news conference that he was not remorseful of his decision to not activate an island-wide network of 121-decibel sirens as the deadly wildfire weighed upon Lahaina and its over 12,000 residents.

"The sirens are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded," Andaya had told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Had we sounded the siren that night, we're afraid that people would have gone (into the hills)... into the fire."

"A lot of people who are indoors, air conditioning on whatever the case may be, they're not going to hear the siren," he said.

"Plus the winds were very gusty (that day)... it was very loud, so they wouldn't have heard the sirens."

On being asked if he regretted the decision not to activate the system, he replied: "I do not."

Some locals were upset with management's decision saying that some lives could have been saved, had Andaya's agency sounded the emergency sirens.

Hawaii's attorney general, Anne Lopez to appoint independent body to carry out inquiry

After complaints from the residents about the government's slow response in the recovery efforts to restore normalcy after the deadly wildfires caused destruction on the island, Hawaii's Governor Josh Green ordered an investigation into preparations and response to the tragedy.

On Thursday (August 17), Anne Lopez said she would appoint an independent body to carry out the inquiry.

"Having a third-party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered," she said.

Bidens to visit the crisis-hit region

Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Hawaii next week, the White House said Wednesday (August 16).

A White House press release read: Biden and the first lady on Monday will "meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials" on Maui.

(With inputs from agencies)





