Morning news brief: Extreme heat wave in US, Canada and Denmark end 50-year border dispute and more

Amid Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, US President Joe Biden said his administration is "working with European partners to get 20 million tons of grain locked in Ukraine out onto the market to help bring down food price."

Click on headlines to read more:

We will build temporary silos on Ukraine border to transport grain: Biden

Biden said "thousands of tons of grain" has been "locked up" in Black Sea ports as he added that it cannot be transported because "they get blown out of the water".

Extreme heat wave in US: 100 million Americans asked to stay indoors

As a scorching, probably record-breaking heat wave swept across the central and eastern United States on Monday, more than 100 million Americans were under some type of heat warning or advisory.

'Whiskey wars': Denmark, Canada end 50-year border dispute over Arctic island

Denmark and Canada have decided to formally end their “light-hearted” dispute that spanned over 50 years over an uninhabited Arctic island. Dubbed as “Whiskey wars”, the NATO allies had been squabbling over Hans Island, situated at an equal distance between Greenland and Canada's Ellesmere Island, since 1971.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Europe looks to West Asia for gas supplies

Watch | West Asian Quad Leaders' summit: Indian PM Narendra Modi to attend virtually