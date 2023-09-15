Morning news brief: Encounter resumes in India's J&K, did Xi made political blunder by skipping G20? And more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal court in Delaware on Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago while using drugs, putting his father's political ambitions in disarray. In other news, Indian security forces continue their operation against terrorists for the third consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a British economist Jim O'Neill, who coined the acronym BRIC (now BRICS), believes that Xi Jinping erred in skipping the G20 Summit in India.
Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 Summit in India has sort of created a negative perception of the Chinese leader and the success of the meet has made Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the clear winner, British economist Jim O'Neill, who coined the acronym BRIC (now BRICS), said.
trending now
The encounter by the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag continued for the third consecutive day on Friday (Sept 15), as efforts to weed out terrorists are underway. The Indian Army and the police are using modern equipment like drones and other high-tech gadgets to conduct the operation.
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal court in Delaware on Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago while using drugs, putting his father's political ambitions in disarray, once again.
Cancer vaccine: Tedopi shows positive results for a lung cancer
Aliens in Mexico? Sensational claim on aliens