Morning news brief: Elon Musk abandons Twitter deal, Japan refuses to bow down to violence, and more

A day after the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the country has vowed to not bow down to violence. Political parties have announced that they will campaign today, the last day before polling starts on Sunday. In other news, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken diplomats held talks in what was their first in-person meeting since October. Finally, the Elon Musk-Twitter saga has taken yet another dramatic turn.

Click on the headlines to read more:

US-China top diplomats reach consensus on not seeking new 'Cold War' on sidelines of G20 summit

The top diplomats from the United States and China voiced guarded hope Saturday of preventing tensions from spiralling out of control as they held rare talks on the Indonesian island of Bali, after attending a G20 summit where the top U.S. diplomat led efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Japan refuses to bow down to violence, election campaign to resume today

A day after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman in the western city of Nara, campaigning for the approaching elections is set to resume on Saturday (July 9th), the final day of campaigning before voting on Sunday (July 10th).

A compromise too far? As Russia curbs gas flow, Germany restarts its coal power plants to avoid blackmail

Amid fears of gas shortages with Russia curbing capacity, Germany's two houses of Parliament have taken the "painful but necessary" decision to reactivate the country's coal-fired power plants in order to support electricity generation.

Tesla CEO pulls out of $44 bn deal; Here's the Elon Musk-Twitter saga; from hostile bid to the abandoned deal

It has been a whirlwind of a situation, featuring controversial Twitter polls, a will he - won’t he situation with Elon Musk joining the Twitter board, a ‘poison pill’ plan and finally the purchase. But, now in yet another dramatic turn, the deal has turned sour. Musk has withdrawn from the $44 billion deal. Take a look at how the saga unfolded.

